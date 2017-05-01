Tesla pulls the plug on SolarCity door-to-door sales
Tesla said on Friday that it would be ending SolarCity's door-to-door solar panel sales. Instead, the photovoltaic installer will rely primarily on online sales and retail sales for residential panels.
