Sunglasses manufacturer focuses on a new B2B portal
Maui Jim is growing sales through its portal for optometrists at a double-digit rate and using sales data to help sales reps. Maui Jim Inc., a manufacturer of fashion and sport sunglasses, is growing sales to optometrists and other professionals through a new business-to-business portal, the company says.
