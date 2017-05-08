Seismic Launches NewsCenter to Modernize Enterprise Sales Communications

In an increasingly competitive and fragmented age for electronic content providers, publishers might want to consider seeking revenue solutions less in the real world than in the virtual world. Rolling out virtual reality and augmented reality content is a good start-but especially for those digital content players that lack the resources to provide such immersive digital consumables today, hosting and creating short-form VR and AR ads may prove to be a more winning strategy in the near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EContent Magazine.