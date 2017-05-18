SAVO Appoints Jeremy Schultz EVP, Strategy; Chad Greeley Joins as SVP, North American Sales
In this role, Schultz will lead global Product, Corporate and Sales strategy. SAVO also announced that Schultz brings 20+ years of sales enablement leadership at enterprise companies, and has deep expertise with the purchase, implementation and life cycle of sales productivity software.
