Programmatic 101: Marketers turn to vendors for ad tech lessons
On a recent Thursday morning, a dozen people including reporters, marketing managers and PR executives gathered in a meeting room for a private programmatic workshop at Quantcast's New York office. When instructor Clare Hanson, senior manager of global client and sales training for Quantcast, asked everyone if they knew much about programmatic, people looked at each other and answered, for the most part, "Barely anything."
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiDay.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC