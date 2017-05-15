Plains Ag Adjusts to the - New Normal' for Used Equipment Sales
Turning their used equipment inventory quickly has always been a focus for Plans Ag, a 10-store Case IH dealership in North Dakota, but over the last 2 years they've put even more emphasis on. "Our primary focus is reducing inventory over 365 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lessiter Publications.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC