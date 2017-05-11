Pegasystems Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center
Pegasystems Inc. , the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center report. This marks the eighth consecutive year Gartner has named Pega a leader in this report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC