Pascal Cagni Joins Apple as Vice President of Europe

April 3, 2000-AppleA today named Pascal Cagni its vice president of Europe, effective immediately. Cagni joins Apple from NEC/Packard Bell Europe, where he most recently served as vice president of Consumer Products.

