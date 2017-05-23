Partners Struggling To Close Brocade-...

Partners Struggling To Close Brocade-Ruckus Sales Amid Restructuring; ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CRN

A sales restructuring at Brocade Communications has added confusion and delay to the storage and networking vendor's field engagement model, making it difficult for solution providers to close deals and, in some cases, causing them to move business to rival vendors, partners told CRN. The chaos in the sales trenches is the result of a reorganization at the company earlier this month that has added multiple layers to the channel engagement model and made it difficult to get in touch with Brocade and Ruckus account managers, engineers and sales reps regarding special pricing or solution redesigns, solution providers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? 20 hr AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC