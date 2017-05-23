Partners Struggling To Close Brocade-Ruckus Sales Amid Restructuring; ...

A sales restructuring at Brocade Communications has added confusion and delay to the storage and networking vendor's field engagement model, making it difficult for solution providers to close deals and, in some cases, causing them to move business to rival vendors, partners told CRN. The chaos in the sales trenches is the result of a reorganization at the company earlier this month that has added multiple layers to the channel engagement model and made it difficult to get in touch with Brocade and Ruckus account managers, engineers and sales reps regarding special pricing or solution redesigns, solution providers said.

