Partners Say New Docker CEO Will Face...

Partners Say New Docker CEO Will Face Growth, Scale Challenges As The Company Matures

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Docker, the open source startup that kicked off the container-tech revolution, is entering a scaling phase of its business, one that will challenge the new CEO named Tuesday in some entirely different ways from his predecessor, according to partners. The appointment of Steven Singh, who previously led travel management software vendor Concur, and for the last eight months has been chairman of Docker's board, signals the pioneering container-tech vendor is looking to reach the next level of sales and channel maturity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Sun fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,740,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC