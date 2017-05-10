Palo Alto Networks Hires Channel Vete...

Palo Alto Networks Hires Channel Veteran To Lead Americas Channel, Revamp Partner Program

Palo Alto Networks has hired channel veteran Karl Soderlund to run its Americas channels organization, saying he will play a key role in evolving the vendor's NextWave Channel Partner Program. "I look forward to playing my part at the helm of the Americas channel team and helping accelerate Palo Alto Networks' momentum in the market with its ecosystem of next-generation security innovator partners," said Soderlund in a LinkedIn post.

Chicago, IL

