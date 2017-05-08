Oregon mulls bonuses for salespeople who sell electric cars
A new piece of legislation introduced in the state senate calls for a $1 million fund to provide $250 bonuses to salespeople each time they sell an electric vehicle, according to Charged . The average car salesperson makes $100 to $150 per vehicle in the state of Oregon, according to Representative Phil Barnhart, the bill's sponsor.
