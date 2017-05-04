OracleVoice: 5 Ways NetSuite Delivers More Now That It's Part Of Oracle
Jim McGeever, NetSuite's top executive, had the silhouette of an elephant flash behind him when he came on stage at NetSuite's annual SuiteWorld event last week in Las Vegas-the first such event since Oracle acquired the company for $9.3 billion in November. "If there is one place that I thought we could get an actual, live elephant in the room, it is Vegas," said McGeever, now executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC