Nissan restructures U.S sales ranks for regional attack
Nissan is realigning its top U.S. sales management to channel more decision-making authority to eight geographic regions, the company said Monday. Promoted in the restructuring are Judy Wheeler, currently vice president of Nissan brand U.S. sales, and Billy Hayes, vice president of the brand's Southeast region.
