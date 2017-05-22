Mothers Are Paid Less Than Fathers in Every State and at Every Education Level
To all the mothers out there who celebrated Mother's Day last week , we hope you saved up your energy for part two. Tuesday, May 23, is unofficially Mothers' Equal Pay Day - the day American mothers have to work until to catch up to fathers' pay in the prior calendar year.
