Moms paid less than dads
If you look at salespeople, dads make about twice as much typically as moms working full time, year-round in that occupation, says Emily Martin, National Women's Law Center vice president for workplace justice. If you look at salespeople, dads make about twice as much typically as moms working full time, year-round in that occupation, says Emily Martin, National Women's Law Center vice president for workplace justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC