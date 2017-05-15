MindTickle Recognized for Industry Leadership in Sales Readiness
MindTickle has been included in the Smart Selling Tools "Sales Readiness" category for 2017. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- SUNNYVALE, CA-- - MindTickle , the leading of sales readiness platform, announced that the company received industry recognition for its innovations that help businesses improve sales performance.
