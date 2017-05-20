Megaport Appoints Belle Lajoie as Chi...

Megaport Appoints Belle Lajoie as Chief Commercial Officer

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

She has spent her career working as an integral member of leadership teams at both Lajoie will be responsible for leading the Company's sales strategy globally, leading global business development, channel relationships, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and leading digital and regional marketing strategies aligned with revenue acceleration. She will report directly to Megaport's Chief Executive Officer, , CEO, Megaport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC