Luciane Serifovic joins Town to head up international sales
Luciane Serifovic, a former top rental executive turned sales manager at Douglas Elliman, jumped to Town Residential to be director of international sales. Serifovic was the executive director of rentals at Elliman from 2014 until 2016, when she was moved to a sales management position and replaced by Hal Gavzie.
