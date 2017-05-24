Launch in Just 1 Day with the 24-Hour...

Launch in Just 1 Day with the 24-Hour Business Plan Template

Are you committed to launching your business? If you can dedicate just 24 hours, Steve Fies can take you from idea to a better business plan with his new book, "24-Hour Business Plan Template: How to Validate Your Startup Ideas and Plan Your Business Venture". His book is designed to help uncertain entrepreneurs validate their ideas for an even stronger launch.

