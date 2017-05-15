Kyp Charalambous has been appointed Vice President Sales at Atlantis...

Previously director of leisure sales, Charalambous' new role will see him drive the overall sales strategy for the resort, with a focus on maximising room revenue, occupancy and market share for Atlantis. He will be responsible for continuing to grow the resort's market share in all key markets and ensuring the resort's presence throughout existing and developing regions - the resort currently welcomes guests from 200 countries across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.