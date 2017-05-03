Is Tesla Giving up on Solar? SolarCity's Door-to-Door Sales Division Abruptly Shuttered

The solar factory in Buffalo, NY that was building 1 GW of capacity with technology acquired from Silevo has been turned over to Panasonic , installations have slowed dramatically , and now the door-to-door sales force that's driven SolarCity's growth is being "reassigned" or laid off. There's clearly a different vision for solar within Tesla, it's just not clear if that vision will ever become a reality.

