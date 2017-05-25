Infosys launches boundaryless data lake, powers it with information grid on Amazon Web Services

San Francisco, May 25: IT consultancy firm, Infosys announced the launch of the Infosys Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its Information Grid Solution on Amazon Web Services .The solution allows enterprises to do more with their data by making it possible for them to leverage the insights it provides to reduce time-to-market, create new revenue models, reduce latency and improve operational efficiencies through near real-time decision making. The service has been launched in order to provide companies ways to create and drive business intelligence insights without boundaries, at a time when a vast volume of information and data is available.

