Infosys launches boundaryless data la...

Infosys launches boundaryless data lake, powers it with information grid on Amazon Web Services

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

San Francisco, May 25: IT consultancy firm, Infosys announced the launch of the Infosys Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its Information Grid Solution on Amazon Web Services .The solution allows enterprises to do more with their data by making it possible for them to leverage the insights it provides to reduce time-to-market, create new revenue models, reduce latency and improve operational efficiencies through near real-time decision making. The service has been launched in order to provide companies ways to create and drive business intelligence insights without boundaries, at a time when a vast volume of information and data is available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? Wed AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC