Infoblox Hires Former Polycom Executive As New VP Of Worldwide Partners

Network management and control vendor Infoblox is funneling further investments into its global channel program, announcing Tuesday it has hired Chris Jones as its new vice president of worldwide partners. The Tarrytown, N.Y.-based company said that the former Polycom executive will be responsible for leading the global partner organization and working closely with Infoblox's sales teams to grow and scale its business through partner programs and initiatives.

