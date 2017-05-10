Hyundai to support global sales network with new cars: vice chairman

The vice chairman and heir apparent of Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's leading carmaker, on Thursday told the company's global salespeople that the company will churn out new vehicles and make necessary investments in technologies that will make it more competitive. On the second day of the 2017 Global Distributors Convention being held from Wednesday through Saturday in Seoul and Jeju Island, Chung Eui-sun stressed, "We will continue to support our sales networks and people by delivering new technologically advanced vehicles tailor-made to meet the demands of customers," he said at a gathering in Seoul.

