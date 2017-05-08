HP builds out partner, customer roste...

HP builds out partner, customer roster for 3D Jet Fusion printing systems

HP said it is building out its channel strategy and announced more reference customers for its 3D printing effort, which officially launched a year ago. At the Rapid + TCT 3D printing and additive manufacturing conference in Pittsburgh, HP said it has launched a global reseller program with 30 certified partners.

