Hot Tamales Sales Team Chills in Fargo

Just Born, the company that makes Peeps, Mike & Ike's and Hot Tamales candy, offered its sales team an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii if it met its annual goals, and a trip to the nation's arctic tundra if it didn't, reported the Associated Press. The team did not meet its target and so, on Tuesday, about two dozen salespeople gathered inside the 19-story Radisson hotel--the tallest building in Fargo, N.D. Outside, the temperature was 7 degrees.

