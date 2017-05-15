Home sales cool last month after record March, Greater Toronto Area leads decline

Home sales cooled in April after setting a record the previous month as the pace of transactions in the Greater Toronto Area slowed, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday. There was a 1.7 per cent decrease in sales over the MLS system last month compared with March, said the association, which represents more than 100,000 real estate brokers, agents and salespeople in the country.

