Hewlett Packard Enterprise has frustrated its sales people with issues over their pay ... again

7 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On April 27, Hewlett Packard Enterprise held an all-hands meeting for the thousands of people in its North American salesforce and apologized to them. The company's internal software, which tracks how much each person has sold and their sales commissions that form the bulk of their pay, was still not working properly, a top HPE exec confessed matter-of-factly.

Chicago, IL

