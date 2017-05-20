Heineken USA Appoints Colbert as Cent...

Heineken USA Appoints Colbert as Central Region VP

Heineken USA Inc. has appointed Jeffrey Colbert as region vice president sales for the central region, effective immediately. In his new role, Colbert will report to Scott Blazek, senior vice president of sales, and he will be responsible for driving performance and delivering results through the management of regional resources.

