Heineken USA Appoints Colbert as Central Region VP
Heineken USA Inc. has appointed Jeffrey Colbert as region vice president sales for the central region, effective immediately. In his new role, Colbert will report to Scott Blazek, senior vice president of sales, and he will be responsible for driving performance and delivering results through the management of regional resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC