Hankook Names Sicking Director of Corporate Sales
Hankook is on a hiring blitz, and says it's in the process of hiring "dozens" of staffers for its Nashville headquarters, including James Sicking. Sicking has nearly three decades of sales experience in the automotive industry including sales management positions at Continental Tire the Americas LLC, Phillips Industries, Workhorse Group and MGM Brakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC