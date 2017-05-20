Graham McGregor: Do you have a 'Rolls Royce' Service Offer?
A couple of years ago I watched a fascinating video presentation by a business coach who was charging $100,000 a year to coach certain business clients. This coach had been in business for around 3 years and he was working with CEO's of privately held companies that were going public in the near future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|Wed
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC