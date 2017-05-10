Gabourey Sidibe Gets Her Apology From Chanel After Racial Profiling: Too Little, Too Late?
Chanel has publicly apologized for racially profiling Gabourey Sidibe during her infamous #ShoppingWhileBlack incident, but is it enough? Gabourey Sidibe, who is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Precious as well as critically-acclaimed roles on American Horror Story and Empire, made headlines earlier this week, describing her experience with shopping at Chanel and being racially profiled by one of the salespeople at a Chicago store near her house. Gabourey Sidibe documented the infamous incident, dubbed as #ShoppingWhileBlack, in her lengthy essay for Lenny Letter and the incident immediately spread all over the media and social media and prompted Chanel to issue a public apology.
