Flashback: When sales quotas seemed like a good idea

Editor's Note: Before the Wells Fargo phony-accounts scandal, the seeds of Wells' sales strategy were planted at Norwest Corp. In June 1998, Norwest announced plans to merge with Wells, expanding the reach of the Minneapolis bank's sales culture. Key figures at the center of recent questions over Wells' culture - including John Stumpf and Carrie Tolstedt - had come from Norwest.

