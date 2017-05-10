Fiji Airways appoints Marc Cavaliere as new Chief Marketing Officer
Fiji's National Airline, Fiji Airways has announced the appointment of industry veteran, Marc Cavaliere, as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Cavaliere joins the airline's executive leadership team, reporting directly to the CEO, and will be responsible for the new, dedicated global airline alliances and partnerships function, as well as all sales channels, marketing activities, and related commercial functions.
