Exton English fizz wins distribution in Italy and US
Exton Park Vineyard in Hampshire's South Downs, has become the latest English wine to jump on the export bandwagon, securing distribution deals with importers in the US and Italy. A shipment of Exton Park will make its way to Modena, following a successful trade mission to Italy which resulted in a listing with family-owned importer Premiere Italia, following feedback from customers to its annual trade tasting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC