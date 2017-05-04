Exton English fizz wins distribution ...

Exton English fizz wins distribution in Italy and US

13 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Exton Park Vineyard in Hampshire's South Downs, has become the latest English wine to jump on the export bandwagon, securing distribution deals with importers in the US and Italy. A shipment of Exton Park will make its way to Modena, following a successful trade mission to Italy which resulted in a listing with family-owned importer Premiere Italia, following feedback from customers to its annual trade tasting.

