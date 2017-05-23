Expands Distribution Through Alliance...

Expands Distribution Through Alliance with Tech Data

CUPERTINO, California and CLEARWATER, Florida-March 16, 2000-AppleA and Tech Data Corp. today announced an agreement authorizing Tech Data to distribute Apple's innovative hardware and software product lines throughout the U.S. "Tech Data has made a strong commitment to help Apple get our products into the channel faster," said Mitch Mandich, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide sales. "They have the resources and commitment to help us grow and further advance our channel strategy while delivering exceptional service to our reseller network."

