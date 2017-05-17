Exclusive: 'Task Force' Considering F...

Exclusive: 'Task Force' Considering Full VMware, SecureWorks...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CRN

In an effort to simplify Dell EMC's go-to-market strategy, an executive task force is considering rolling VMware and SecureWorks into the company's unified channel partner program. Dell EMC Senior Vice President of Channel Marketing Cheryl Cook told CRN a "go-to-market task force" is looking at bringing VMware and SecureWorks into the larger Dell EMC program, but hasn't reached any decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC