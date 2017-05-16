EOS Inc. acquired a new trading base in Taiwan to promote China and Asian Market
The sales force of EOS Inc. launches an important base in Taiwan to promote business in the markets of China and Asia. Effective on May 3rd, 2017, EOS Inc. acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Emperor Star International Trade Co.
