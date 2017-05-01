Drake Automotive Group Adds More Musc...

Drake Automotive Group Adds More Muscle with Three Strategic Hires

9 hrs ago

Drake Automotive Group Adds More Muscle with Three Strategic Hires. From left: Gary Schechner, Keith Criswell, Kris Horton )--Drake Automotive Group, LLC announces the addition of three new members of the organization as Drake looks to rapidly grow the Late Model/Modern Muscle and Off Road segments alongside their leadership in the Classic Mustang category.

