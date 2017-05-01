Doctors Prescribe More Generics When ...

Doctors Prescribe More Generics When Drug Reps Are Kept At Bay

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published Tuesday in JAMA , the journal of the American Medical Association, shows. The results were significant compared to doctors who worked at hospitals that did not limit sales reps from freely walking their halls or providing meals or gifts, according to research by Ian Larkin , an assistant professor of strategy at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, and colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Sun fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC