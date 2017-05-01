Doctors Prescribe More Generics When Drug Reps Are Kept At Bay
When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published Tuesday in JAMA , the journal of the American Medical Association, shows. The results were significant compared to doctors who worked at hospitals that did not limit sales reps from freely walking their halls or providing meals or gifts, according to research by Ian Larkin , an assistant professor of strategy at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, and colleagues.
