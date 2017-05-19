Descartes Acquires ShipRush

Descartes Acquires ShipRush

Descartes Systems Group , the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired ShipRush, a leading provider of e-commerce multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions for small-to medium-sized businesses . US-based ShipRush helps e-commerce SMBs and omni-channel retailers execute parcel shipments for last-mile delivery to customers.

