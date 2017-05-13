Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
This position will help provide sales and customer service support for our clients and outside sales reps as well as assist in the execution of some corporate marketing efforts. Previous background in Sales and Customer Service Required.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
