Craigslist: Forget the - it's so anci...

Craigslist: Forget the - it's so ancient' mantra

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inman

Why is Craigslist so widely used to buy, sell, and hire? It's simple, it's cheap, and it works. Craigslist offers realtors some better tools than the standard text listing, with the only cost being the time and effort it takes to post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May 24 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr 30 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC