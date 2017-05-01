Continuity Adds Industry Veteran to the Executive Team as Chief Sales Officer
After quarter over quarter client growth throughout 2016 and Q1 2017 Continuity's RegAdvisorA Pro and RegControlsa proves to be the RegTech, compliance management solution financial institutions need. To help continue adoption across the industry the company has hired David K. Bagley as its new Chief Sales Officer.
