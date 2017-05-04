Combound uses AI tool to manage custo...

Combound uses AI tool to manage customer interactions

13 hrs ago Read more: Computer Weekly

Dutch global sales company Combound is using artificial intelligence and automating processes to help its telephone-based sales teams manage billions of sales interactions across its customer base.

