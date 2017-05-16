BTG profit falls even as use of Varithena rises
BTG PLC on Tuesday reported lower annual pretax profit, though it noted a steady increase in demand for its varicose vein treatment, Varithena. The drug group said pretax profit in the year ended March 31 was 31.6 million pounds compared with GBP57.5 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 11% to GBP570.5 million from GBP447.5 million.
