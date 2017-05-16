Bob Day accused of 'sham contracting' before building business went belly up
He was the senator whose vote was pivotal to the Coalition's crusade to stamp out lawlessness in the building sector through the re-establishment of the Australian Building and Construction Commission. But now Bob Day will be investigated by the workplace umpire amid claims he engaged in sham contracting before his home building empire went bust last year.
