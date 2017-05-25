BNP Paribas to pay US$350 million to settle New York currency-rigging probe
French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay US$350 million to New York's banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices. FILE PHOTO: A man is seen in silhouette as he walks behind the logo of BNP Paribas in a building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 5, 2017.
