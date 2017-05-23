BNP Paribas pays $350 million to settle New York currency probe

BNP Paribas pays $350 million to sett...

French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York's banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices. The fine, imposed by New York's Department of Financial Services, found the bank failed to properly supervise its global foreign exchange business.

